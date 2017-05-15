Nigeria: Buhari's Death Rumour – Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened to the President – Shehu

AllAfrica.com

Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour making the rounds that something unpleasant has happened to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a series of …



and more »