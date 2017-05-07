Nigeria cannot make progress under the present constitutional arrangement – Lai Olurode
A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral INEC in charge of Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti States, Professor Lai Olurode has declared that it will be difficult for Nigeria to make progress. Olurode, a former Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, who teaches Sociology at University of Lagos, stated this on Sunday in Ibadan, […]
Nigeria cannot make progress under the present constitutional arrangement – Lai Olurode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!