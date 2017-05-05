Nigeria: Car Dealers Set Customs’ Vehicle Ablaze in Kaduna – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Car Dealers Set Customs' Vehicle Ablaze in Kaduna
AllAfrica.com
There was tension yesterday, as angry car dealers set ablaze Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, patrol vehicle, following a clash with customs' officials in Kaduna metropolis. The officials had gone to a car mart on Rabah Road, Kaduna North Local …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!