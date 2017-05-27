Ambode’s Mid-term Score Card In Lagos – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Ambode's Mid-term Score Card In Lagos
Leadership Newspapers
The governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, is two years through a four- year term that began on May 29, 2015. GEORGE OKOJIE, in this report, examines the achievements and challenges of his administration in the last two years. Lagos State …
We're looking ahead to attaining a mega city soon — Ayorinde, Lagos State's Commissioner for Information
Nigeria Celebrates Children's Day
Igbonla: Kidnappers demand N400m ransom
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!