Nigeria: Chibok – a Candid Tale of Society – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Chibok – a Candid Tale of Society
AllAfrica.com
On April 14, 2017, the world marked the third anniversary of the kidnapping of 276 adolescent schools girls in Chibok, northern Nigeria, by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. The parents of the missing girls, since then known as the Chibok girls …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!