Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Choose Best Man to Succeed Me – Aregbesola – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Nigeria: Choose Best Man to Succeed Me – Aregbesola
AllAfrica.com
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has told people of the state that the major key to the continuation of the milestone developmental programmes and projects of his administration is for them to identify and vote the right candidate to succeed him in 2018.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.