Nigeria, Corsica share the spoils in friendly game

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian national team , Super Eagles and their Corsica counterparts shared the spoils in an international friendly played between both sides on Friday as the game ended 1-1. Despite all the created mostly by the Super Eagles, both teams had to rely on penalty kicks awarded during the match to find the back of …

