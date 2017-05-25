Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Coups, Rumours of Coups – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria: Coups, Rumours of Coups
AllAfrica.com
Dead on arrival. That sums up the story of the rumour of coups that went wild last week and whose reverberation continued into this week. The wild and certainly the most pernicious rumour last week was that some unpatriotic soldiers of the Northern
Buhari's health has improved significantly – Embassy SourcePremium Times
Buhari's performance in two years too poor– ReportThe Punch
Only four percent of Buhari's promises have been fulfilled in two years – reportYNaija
The Nation Newspaper –Ripples Nigeria –Nigerian Bulletin –http://www.newmail-ng.com/ (satire) (press release) (subscription) (blog)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.