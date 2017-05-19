Nigeria Customs Intercepts Goods Worth Over 37 Million in Ogun State

Officials of Nigeria Customs Service Ogun Command on the 17th May 2017, intercepted smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value of N37, 246, 847.00.

The smuggled goods are: A Mercedes-Benz 2015 model S550, A Toyota Corolla 2009 model and a Volvo Truck, 721 cartons of imported Croaker fish loaded in two (2) J5 buses with registration numbers AKD 674 XU and KJA 635 XU respectively, 483 bags of 50kg

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

