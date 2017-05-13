Nigeria Customs Officials Chasing Car Smugglers Involved in Fatal Accident (Photos)

Some customs officials had themselves to blame after a fatal accident almost cost them their lives while chasing some suspected car smugglers.

An Hausa Online media, Rariya shared photos of the scene..

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

