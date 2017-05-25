Nigeria Customs Service begins investigation over 440 seized riffles

The 440 riffles that was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Command, has been transferred alongside the suspect that was arrested in connection with the arms to the NCS, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A’ Ikeja, for further investigation. The statement was released according to the Public Relations Officer of the command, Uche …

