Nigeria Customs Service destroys imported poultry food worth over N1bn
THE Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone ‘C’, Owerri, says it has seized and destroyed 102,099 cartons of illegally imported poultry products with Duty Paid Value of N1,275,712,500. Briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Customs Area Controller of the FOU, Mohammed Garba, said the seizures was made by the unit since he assumed office in …
