Nigeria Customs to host Africa’s DGs of Customs conference

Mr Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service, says the service will host African Union Directors-General of Customs to enhance robust trade facilitation, security and common African position in global customs community. Attah told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that hosting the meeting in Nigeria further demonstrated the global community…

The post Nigeria Customs to host Africa’s DGs of Customs conference appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

