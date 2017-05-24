Nigeria Defense Army debunks any form of Coup

Nigerians have been advised by the Defence Headquarters to debunk any rumour of a coup plot that there was no such attempt in the country. The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, allayed the fear at a news conference attended by Spokesman of the army, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman and a representative of the Navy spokesman. …

The post Nigeria Defense Army debunks any form of Coup appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

