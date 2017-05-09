Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria drop from 3rd to 26th in the latest ranking for the best performing institutions in Africa

Nigeria has fallen down the ladder from the 3rd position for the best performing institutions in Africa to the 26th position in the 2017 Africa Competitiveness Report released by the World Economic Forum last week. Rwanda  tops the ladder for the  best performing institutions, followed by Mauritius and Botswana, which have also been named in …

