Nigeria Drops Moses, Mikel for Nations Cup Qualifiers, Invites Youssef

Captain John Obi Mikel is also among the high-profile names missing in the squad list released by Super Eagles Coach, Genort Rohr for the match against South Africa.

Moses is being omitted despite having a splendid season with Chelsea while Mikel is understood to still be recuperating from an injury setback that has forced him undergo surgery,

Also conspicuously missing from the list of 23 players are the China-based duo of Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye.

MFM FC strike partners, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun, have also been overlooked as Rohr takes a gamble with a lot of fresh inclusion in his list.

The Super Eagles host the Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in their first AFCON 2019 qualifying match.

The last time both sides met was also at the same venue, in a 2015 AFCON qualifier, which ended 2-2 and subsequently knocked Nigeria out of qualifying for the 2015 AFCON just two years after winning it.

There is also another surprise regarding the list, as little-known Maroof Youssef, who plays for Zamalek in Egypt was included.

The full list

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu

Defenders: Elderson Echiejile, Kenneth Omeruo, Tyrone Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, William Ekong and Maroof Youssef

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alhassan Ibrahim, Mikel Agu and Wilfred Ndidi

Attackers: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode and Victor Osimhen.