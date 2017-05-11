Nigeria Education Fair starts May 12

Mind Smith Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc proudly announce the commencement of the Nigeria Education Fair 2017.

The fair is free to attend and opened to the general public.

The goal of the Nigeria Education Fair is to provide the general public a wide range of education options to choose from when making necessary education decisions. Whether it is a parent looking for the appropriate primary/secondary school, or a young adult looking for the right university to complete an undergraduate/postgraduate programme, the fair is a one-stop shop for everyone in the maze of education decision making – this includes professionals seeking to advance their careers with the relevant professional skills and certifications.

At the fair, parents will be able to compare schools’ academic records, teaching methods, instruments, fees, curriculum types, scholarship opportunities or even have one-on-one meeting with school management and the likes. Professionals will also find the fair highly valuable as they are able to meet and discuss with the management of various strategic professional bodies.

The event details are as follows:



