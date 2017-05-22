Nigeria: Electricity Company Announces Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Electricity Company Announces Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos
AllAfrica.com
Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday announced five days power outage in the city. EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement that the outage …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!