Nigeria: Fayemi inaugurates Board of Solid Minerals Development Fund with Shinkafi as Executive Secretary
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has inaugurated the Board of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and announced the appointment of Hajia Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary …
Buhari appoints Malami, six others to board of Solid Minerals Development Fund
Minister seeks fast-track approval of $600m SMDF loan
SMDF board will administer $600m sovereign wealth fund ―Fayemi
