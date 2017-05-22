Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: FG approves 5% extra interest rate on unpaid taxes – WorldStage

Nigeria: FG approves 5% extra interest rate on unpaid taxes
The Federal Government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxes for the year 2017. The new interest rate was approved by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. According to the Minister, the new interest rate shall be 5% over the …
