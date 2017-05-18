Nigeria Foes Cameroon Name Strong Squad For FIFA Confeds Cup

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Thursday announced a 30-man squad for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup coming up in Russia from 17 June to 2 July, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Belgian coach, whose team will face Nigeria's Super Eagles in August in the 2018 World Cup qualif called up seven new players for the competition which will be competed by the continental champions in the different federations across the world.

Cameroon are in Group B of the eight-team competition with world champions Germany, South American champions Chile and Australia.

Broos handed first-time invitations to CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria's Petrus Boumal, Servette of Switzerland striker Jean Pierre Nsame, defender Jean Charles Castelleto of Red Star in the French Ligue 2 and Spanish Segunda Division defender Lucien Owona of Alcorcon.

Broos recalled Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana who missed the Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Gabon in January.

Tottenham Hotspur's Clinton Njie, Schalke 04's Eric Choupo-Moting and Marseille's Nicolas Nkoulou were omitted. Cameroon will play against Colombia on June 13 in an international friendly four days after their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in Yaounde.

CAMEROON'S TEAM FOR THE 2017 CONFEDERATIONS CUP

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (FC Sevilla, Spain), Jules Goda (Ajaccio, France), Georges Bokwe (Mjondalen, Norway) Andrew Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina, Slovakia), Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Lucien Owona (Alcorcon, Spain), Michael Ngadeu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux, France), Mohammed Djettei (Tarragona, Spain), Ambroise Oyongo (Impact Montreal, Canada), Jonathan Ngwem (Sambizanga, Angola), Jerome Guihoata (Panionios, Greece), Jean Louis Castelletto (Red Star, France)

Midfielders: Frank Boya (1860 Munich, Germany), Sebastien Siani (Oostende, Belgium), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Georges Mandjeck (FC Metz, France), Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France), Petrus Boumal (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas, Turkey), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Karl Toko (Angers CSO, France), Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos, Greece), Jacques Zoua (FC Kaiserslautern, Germany), Robert Tambe Ndip (Spartak Trnava, Slovakia), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Rheindof, Austria), Jean Pierre Nsame (Servette, Switzerland), Edgard Salli (Nuremberg, Germany).

