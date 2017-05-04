Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria gradually stepping out of recession – Former CBN governor

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has said that Nigeria is on its way out of recession, based on the prediction of international organisations and the current economic outlook. Mailafia told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday that some international organisations had projected that the country …

