Nigeria has highest number of road fatalities in Africa – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has observed that there are 33.7 deaths per 100,000 population in Nigeria every year, making Nigeria one of the countries with the highest number of fatalities in Africa. This was disclosed Monday in Kaduna by the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, during the flag-off of the Global Road Safety […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

