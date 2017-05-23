Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Immigration warns applicants against fraudsters

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cautioned prospective applicants seeking employment into the service not to pay any money to any person or group of persons. NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement signed by the service Spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, on Monday in Abuja. On Monday, the Nigeria Security and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

