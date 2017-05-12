Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria interbank rate jumps after CBN liquidity mop-up – Daily Trust

Nigeria interbank rate jumps after CBN liquidity mop-up
Nigeria's overnight interbank lending rate rose sharply to 29.5 percent on Friday, up from 19 percent last week, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold treasury bills to soak up liquidity from the banking system in a bid to curb pressure on the
