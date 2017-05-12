Nigeria interbank rate jumps after CBN liquidity mop-up – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria interbank rate jumps after CBN liquidity mop-up
Daily Trust
Nigeria's overnight interbank lending rate rose sharply to 29.5 percent on Friday, up from 19 percent last week, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold treasury bills to soak up liquidity from the banking system in a bid to curb pressure on the …
Naira Gains 1.03% To Close At 386 At Parallel Market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!