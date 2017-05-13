Nigeria interbank rate jumps after cenbank liquidity mop-up – Naija247news
Nigeria interbank rate jumps after cenbank liquidity mop-up
LAGOS May 13 – Nigeria's overnight interbank lending rate rose sharply to 29.5 percent on Friday, up from 19 percent last week, after the central bank sold treasury bills to soak up liquidity from the banking system in a bid to curb pressure on the naira.
