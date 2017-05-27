Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria invited to G7 Summit – Presidency

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has been invited to the G7 Summit, which is currently being held in Taormina, Sicily in Italy. This was confirmed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Acting President, Laolu Akande. “Acting President, Osinbajo, invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in […]

