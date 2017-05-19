Nigeria is grossly under- policed, says DIG Gambo

We’ve less than 350 constables nationwide We need to recruit 30,000 annually DEPUTY Inspector General of Police in charge of administration at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, DIG Shuaibu Lawal Gambo has disclosed that Nigeria is grossly under-policed, and that the country needs to recruit at least 30,000 officers and men into the force […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

