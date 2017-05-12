Nigeria Is In Trouble! Osinbajo, A 60yr-Old Man Says Buhari Treats Him Like A Son – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi-Fani Kayode has taken a swipe at Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo for saying Buhari treats him like his son. Fani-kayode said it was disappointing for a 60-year-old to publicly make such statement.

The former minister was reacting to a statement credited to Osinbajo during his visit to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday.

Osinbajo during the visit to the monarch said he sees Kastina as his second home because of the way Buhari treats him.

“I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso, because this is the State of the President who has taken me as a brother; in fact the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me.

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead, as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Nigeria unity”.

Reacting via a tweet Thursday night, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria was in serious trouble.

“The President treats me like his son and his brother”- VP. A 60 year old man can say this? We are in trouble,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yoruba youths, under the umbrella of Concerned O’oduwa Progressive Youth Assembly, COPYA, has waned Fani-Kayode over his constant attacks on President Buhari and his vice, Osinbajo.

The post Nigeria Is In Trouble! Osinbajo, A 60yr-Old Man Says Buhari Treats Him Like A Son – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

