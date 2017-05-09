Nigeria is not just in recession, we are in deep trouble – ex Anambra SSG

Awka – A former Secretary to the State Government in Anambra, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has blamed the current economic recession in the country on conflict between politics and governance.

Obaze, a gubernatorial aspirant in PDP, made the statement in Awka on Tuesday when he addressed members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Anambra.

Delivering a lecture on “Conflict between Politics and Governance, Bane of Economic and Social Development: a case study of Nigeria”, the aspirant said the emphasis on politics over good governance by political leaders affected the economy negatively.

He said Nigeria’s economy would have fared better if good policies of preceding regimes were not jettisoned on the altar of bad politics by successor administrations.

“Nigeria is not just in recession, we are in deep trouble, primarily, Nigerians are hungry and that is not a good sign.

“The economy is under performing in almost all sectors, though we acknowledge the efforts underway through the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP).

“Governance and the sole mission of any government, is to serve the people.

“Politics and governance can be accomplished in a seamless manner when political leaders are focused, honest and have the will.

“The state of the Nigerian nation, to say the least, is deeply worrying; the state of the nation is not strong,” he said.

Oseloka decried the negative effect of foreign exchange system on the manufacturing sector and urged the Federal Government to change the policy to get the economy back on track.

“Our foreign exchange policies are at best mercurial; the naira continues to swing pendulum-style against the dollar.’’

He said the foreign exchange regime had been politicised in such a way that it favoured the privileged few and those in government instead of wealth creators in the manufacturing sector.

Commenting on the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, Oseloka urged the electorate to be discerning to vote the candidate with the best programme for them instead of money-bags who had nothing to offer.

He said PDP remained the best option for the state in spite of its seeming internal crisis.

