Nigeria: Judge Frowns As SSS Again Fails to Produce Dasuki in Court for Corruption Trial

AllAfrica.com

For the second time in a week, the trial of Sambo Dasuki at a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, for an alleged N13.5 billion fraud, could not go on as expected, as the former National Security Adviser, NSA, was again absent in court …



and more »