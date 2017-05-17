Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Judge Frowns As SSS Again Fails to Produce Dasuki in Court for Corruption Trial – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: Judge Frowns As SSS Again Fails to Produce Dasuki in Court for Corruption Trial
AllAfrica.com
For the second time in a week, the trial of Sambo Dasuki at a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, for an alleged N13.5 billion fraud, could not go on as expected, as the former National Security Adviser, NSA, was again absent in court

