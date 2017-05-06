Nigeria: Kogi Govt Threatens to Sack Striking Doctors Over Unpaid Salaries – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Kogi Govt Threatens to Sack Striking Doctors Over Unpaid Salaries
AllAfrica.com
The Kogi State government on Friday threatened to sack any staff under the state health sector and adopt the policy of 'no work no pay' if they fail to resume work. The threat which was contained in a circular signed by the state acting head of service …
