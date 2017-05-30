Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Lagos APC Primaries – Fear, Tension in Oshodi, Shogunle As Rival Group Kills NURTW Boss – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 30, 2017


The Punch

Nigeria: Lagos APC Primaries – Fear, Tension in Oshodi, Shogunle As Rival Group Kills NURTW Boss
AllAfrica.com
Residents of Shogunle area of Lagos are worried over fear of reprisal attacks following the killing of a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Rasaq Bello. Mr. Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, was shot dead in …
Lagos Okada riders' chairman shot dead in OshodiP.M. News
Gang War Oshodi boils as NURTW boss is shot dead during APC primariesPulse Nigeria
NURTW boss Razaq Bello shot dead in Lagos (photos)NAIJ.COM
The Punch –Information Nigeria –The Nation Newspaper
all 10 news articles »

