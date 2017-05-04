Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria loses N900b to foreign artisans – COREN – WorldStage

May 4, 2017


Nigeria loses N900b to foreign artisans – COREN
WorldStage Newsonline– The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has lamented that Nigeria loses over N900 billion to foreign artisans and technicians due to shortage of Technical Education Manpower. Engr Kashim Ali, President …
