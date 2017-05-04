Nigeria loses N900b to foreign artisans – COREN – WorldStage
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Nigeria loses N900b to foreign artisans – COREN
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has lamented that Nigeria loses over N900 billion to foreign artisans and technicians due to shortage of Technical Education Manpower. Engr Kashim Ali, President …
We must be thinking of a rail academy like Singapore – Fashola
Home News Nigeria to Employ 47000 Workers to Fix Highways Through FERMA, Seeks Legislative…
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!