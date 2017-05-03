Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Ministerial Nominee Urges FG, Labour to Negotiate As Senate Comfirms Ocheni, Hassan – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: Ministerial Nominee Urges FG, Labour to Negotiate As Senate Comfirms Ocheni, Hassan
AllAfrica.com
A ministerial nominee, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, has called on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) to quickly resume talks on a new minimum wage for workers. This came as the Senate confirmed the nomination of two ministerial …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.