Nigeria more divided under Buhari than any time in history – Charles Soludo

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo,​has observed that Nigeria as at “today has never been more divided than any time in our history.” The former CBN governor, who made the remark in Enugu, also noted that Nigeria is at the verge of breakup. He said only big ideas can save […]

Nigeria more divided under Buhari than any time in history – Charles Soludo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

