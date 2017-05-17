Nigeria, Morocco sign agreement on gas, fertiliser projects

Nigeria and Morocco have strengthened their business relationship by signing two agreements in Rabat on Monday. The first was the Joint Initiative on the Morocco –Nigeria Gas Regional Pipeline. Tagged ‘The Wonder of Africa’ the pipeline project has historic significance because it is designed by ‘Africans for Africans’ with a direct impact on 300 million people through the speeding up of electrification projects in West Africa; thus underpinning the creation of a competitive electricity regional market.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

