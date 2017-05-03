Boko Haram leader Shekau ‘injured in air strike’ – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Boko Haram leader Shekau 'injured in air strike'
Channel NewsAsia
Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram's shadowy leader Abubakar Shekau has been injured in an air strike, reports said. (Photo: AFP/HO). 03 May 2017 07:13PM. Share this content. Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share on LinkedIn. Share via …
Boko Haram leaders killed or injured
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!