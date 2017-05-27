Nigeria Navy offers free medical treatment to Lagos residents

More that 300 residents of Ijora Community in Lagos benefited from a free medical service organised by the Nigerian Navy on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria reports the free treatment was part of activities marking the 61st-anniversary celebration of the Navy. The programme included free consultation, HIV/AIDS screening and provision of drugs to patients. Represented by …

