Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria not opposed to joining output cuts – Kachikwu

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Emmanuel Kachikwu said on Thursday that conceptually Nigeria was not opposed to joining OPEC production caps but would have to wait and see if production came back to acceptable levels. “We are targeting that by the end of the extension period (nine months) we are trying to prep and finalise…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria not opposed to joining output cuts – Kachikwu appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.