Nigeria not ripe for proper census until 2020/21 – Prof. Olorunfemi

A Professor of Geography and Environmental Management with the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Olorunfemi J.F, has cautioned the Federal Government (FG) against rushing to conduct another National Population Census (NPC) without proper planning which includes carving the country into enumeration areas and putting such in digital format. Prof Funso Olorunfemi, in a paper, entitled: […]

