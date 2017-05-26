Nigeria: NSCIA Announces Commencement of 2017 Ramadan Fast

Nigerian Muslims are to commence their 2017 Ramadan Fast on Saturday (tomorrow), the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs has said.

Premium Times reports that the Secretary General of NSCIA, Ishaq Oloyede, a professor, said the crescent moon has been sighted in several locations across the country, and that the fast would commence on Saturday.

He said a formal announcement would be made by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, who he said had scheduled a press conference for 8:00PM Friday.

“We wish Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world a prayerful, meaningful and purposeful Ramadan,” Mr. Oloyede said.

The Sultan had on Thursday urged Muslims in the country to be on the lookout for the new moon for the month of Ramadan on May 26 (today).

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, had also on Thursday announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin on Saturday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed according to Islamic belief.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Nigeria: NSCIA Announces Commencement of 2017 Ramadan Fast appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

