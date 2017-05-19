Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Olamide – Why Do People Look Down On Up-Coming Artists – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 19, 2017


Nigeria: Olamide – Why Do People Look Down On Up-Coming Artists
Olamide Adedeji Aka Badoo, the YBNL boss and a popular Nigeria musician, has said that people usually look down on talented-budding persons who want to make some changes and contribute their quota in the social development of the country.
