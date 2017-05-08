Nigeria: Osinbajo Takes Charge As Buhari Returns to UK – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Osinbajo Takes Charge As Buhari Returns to UK
AllAfrica.com
President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for London last night for a follow-up medical consultation with his doctors. Prof Yemi Osinbajo will now take charge as acting president until Buhari returns. The president delayed his departure by several hours …
