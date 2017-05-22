Nigeria: PDP Leadership Crisis – Sheriff Kicks As S-Court Begins Hearing Today – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: PDP Leadership Crisis – Sheriff Kicks As S-Court Begins Hearing Today
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Supreme Court, will today, commence hearing on the protracted leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. A five-man panel of justices of the apex court, headed by Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, which earlier fixed May 25 …
