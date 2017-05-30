Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Pengassan – Nigeria Lost Over US$235 Billion to Non-Passage of PIB – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria: Pengassan – Nigeria Lost Over US$235 Billion to Non-Passage of PIB
AllAfrica.com
Oil workers under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has stated that Nigeria has lost over $235 billion as a result of its inability to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law since the reform
PIGB: best anniversary gift – Nigerians hail SenateNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Passage of the PIGB …taking a step away from “how NOT to run an oil industry”Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)
Buhari Senate passes President's anti-corruption billPulse Nigeria
Nigeria Today –YNaija –The Eagle Online –Ripples Nigeria
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.