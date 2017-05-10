Nigeria plans forex sale via book building to airlines, importers
Nigeria’s central bank plans to auction an undisclosed amount of dollars on Wednesday through book building to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports, traders said. Traders said the central bank had asked lenders to bid for hard currency for specific sectors in efforts to improve dollar liquidity. It said…
