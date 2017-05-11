Nigeria pledges commitment to end global terrorism, inequality

The Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tijjani Bande, on Wednesday, pledged Nigeria’s commitment to address all forms of terrorism and inequality on the global stage.

Bande made the remarks at a dinner organized in his honour and his Deputy, Samson Itegboje, at the Nigeria House in New York, to formally welcome him into the diplomatic community.

The new envoy said that “Nigeria is committed to advance the cause of the United Nations to realise the purpose for which it was founded.

“Beyond this, I want to further pledge the readiness of the Government of Nigeria to work with others to address the urgent issues of terrorism and inequality in the global system”.

The UN Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner was well attended by members of the diplomatic corps.

There was a large representation from the Permanent Missions of many African countries, as well those of Canada and India, among others.

Members of the business community and Nigerians in the diaspora were also present to welcome the new envoy.

Speaking with NAN, Bande expressed delight at the honour done to Nigeria by the diplomatic community, saying it has affirmed the goodwill the country enjoyed among the comity of nations.

“We are very glad that virtually all the Missions invited to the dinner attended; mostly the attendance was by the Heads of Missions.

“And even for those who couldn’t make it, they sent very senior officials who stayed with us and the interactions were extremely cordial.

“This is proof enough of our importance in the UN system.

“Which means we have to also strengthen our capacity to play our role in the system and there is no doubt, this is really the focus of the present administration.”

The Nigerian envoy said that he had hit the ground running since he assumed office last week adding, the Mission has proactively planned his schedules and things are going on well.

Bande assumed office on May 1 as Nigeria’s new envoy to the UN and presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 3.

