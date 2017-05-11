Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria pledges commitment to end terrorism

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, on Wednesday, pledged Nigeria’s commitment to address all forms of terrorism and inequality on the global stage. Bande made the remarks at a dinner organized in his honour and his Deputy, Samson Itegboje, at the Nigeria House in New York, to formally welcome him into the diplomatic community.

