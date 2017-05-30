Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Police Accuse Two Men Of Providing False Information Leading To Search Of Ekweremadu’s Building – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 30, 2017


SaharaReporters.com

Nigeria Police Accuse Two Men Of Providing False Information Leading To Search Of Ekweremadu's Building
Security operatives had ransacked Mr. Ekweremadu's building on Friday morning following information accusing the occupants of criminal offenses. They found nothing incriminating during the search.
